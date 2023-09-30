Peter Crouch predicts who’ll win between Tottenham and Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool on Saturday in a huge Premier League game between two of the top-flight’s most in-form sides.

Popular pundit Peter Crouch, who has played for both Spurs and the Reds, has shared who he thinks will win on Saturday evening.

In the day’s late kick-off, at 5:30pm BST, Tottenham will lock horns with Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Crouch, speaking on That Peter Crouch podcast, initially opted to “sit on the fence” but then predicted that Jurgen Klopp’s side would edge it.

When asked who’d win between Tottenham and Liverpool, he replied: “That’s a big question and I will sit on the fence there!

“It’s a hard one that, because I started at Spurs but I have such an allegiance to Liverpool, a massive one.

“But I think Liverpool nick this one, the danger is the front three are emphatic.

“I think Spurs are a joy to watch but I just think Liverpool have got the edge.”

Bright starts after difficult summer

Both Tottenham and Liverpool had their issues at the end of last season and at times during the summer, but they’ve emerged stronger.

The Lilywhites have been superb since Ange Postecoglou took the reins, while the Reds are also doing tremendously well.

This is after Spurs ended last season without a manager, a director of football and European competition. They they lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Liverpool fell short of the Champions League, had to overhaul their midfield, and had to fend off late interest in Mohamed Salah from the Saudi Pro League.

Tottenham have won four and drawn two in the league – including against Arsenal – to go fourth, while Klopp’s charges currently sit second.

Both teams are also playing exciting football and will be full of confidence going into the Saturday afternoon encounter.