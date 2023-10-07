Peter Crouch predicts Arsenal v Manchester City result

Arsenal and Manchester City will lock horns on Sunday in a huge Premier League clash which could have a big say in the title race.

The Gunners and the Citizens played out an exciting title race last season and, this term, it looks like they will once again be heavily involved.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, the 42-year-old predicted the result of the Arsenal v Man City clash at the Emirates.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Crouch reckons it’ll be a high-scoring draw, predicting an end-to-end slugfest between two quality teams that’ll serve up an entertaining feast for the eyes.

“I’ve gone for 2-2,” said the popular pundit. “Goals! It’s not a bore draw, I think it’s end to end stuff. I think it’ll be a great game.

“The two best teams quite often pull out some of the best games and I just think these two are great sides at the moment.

“I love watching them play. I just think they’ll put on a show.”

Our view

Arsenal topped the Premier League table for much of last season but fell short in the latter stages of the campaign as the Etihad juggernaut powered over the line once again.

This term, the Gunners have improved their squad, but they’re finding themselves in an injury crisis, though City are in a similar predicament.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

In addition, Tottenham have thrown the gauntlet down with regards to a title challenge, starting the season strongly.

Indeed, Spurs could go into the break top of the Premier League table if they beat Luton and Crouch’s prediction comes true (a draw).

It’s hard to call, but I feel the two sides will cancel each other out. I’ll sit on the fence and, like Crouch, predict a draw (1-1 instead of 2-2 though).