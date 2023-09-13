There are a couple of big-money players in north London at the moment that are coming under fire right now.

Indeed, both Kai Havertz and Richarlison are receiving criticism from their respective fanbases and the media.

Neither player has scored a goal yet this season, and their struggles stretch back to last term.

Speaking on the No Ratings Podcast, Gary Lineker was asked to rank Havertz, Richarlison and Anthony Martial, and, interestingly, Havertz came out on top for Lineker in that debate.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Havertz better than Richarlison

Lineker gave his verdict on Havertz.

“I don’t think at the minute you can judge any Chelsea player on last season’s performances, the club was in turmoil, it was a mess, it was a shambles, they all underperformed. I think there’s something in Havertz, and what gives it to me is he scored a winning goal in a Champions League final, he did that. The others at the moment have underachieved a bit. Martial has the talent but I don’t know if he’s a bit soft mentally or unlucky with injuries,” Lineker said

“I would personally put Havertz first, then either or, maybe Martial, because he has a record, and Richarlison still has it to do, although I think he’s capable.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Something there

As Lineker says, Havertz hasn’t been good enough, but there is this nagging feeling that there is something in his locker just waiting to be unlocked.

Havertz was remarkable as a teenager at Bayer Leverkusen, and while that is a long time ago now, there’s still a feeling that if he can rediscover that form he could be a star once again.

Of course, whether or not Havertz does reach these levels at Arsenal remains to be seen, but, after a slow start, it’s not looking great.