Andre Trindade remains a player Liverpool are very interested in.

The Reds have been tentatively linked with the Brazilian for a number of weeks at this point, and a move for the Fluminense star could well be on the cards.

Unfortunately, signing the young midfielder this summer won’t be all that easy.

Indeed, it has been widely reported that Fluminense don’t want to sell Andre before January due to their Copa Libertadores commitments.

While club-to-club negotiations are likely to be an issue, according to Neil Jones, speaking on The Redmen TV, personal terms shouldn’t be too big of a hurdle at this point.

Photo by Pedro Tesch/Getty Images

Andre happy to join

Jones shared what he knows about the £20m player.

“I don’t think that will be the issue around the deal that Liverpool can’t afford Andre’s wages or that Andre doesn’t want to leave Fluminense for Liverpool. You can take it as a given that personal terms won’t be a problem, it will be the club-to-club issue that would be the biggest,” Jones said.

Photo by Thiago Ribeiro/Getty Images

If only it were that easy

Andre wants to join Liverpool, Liverpool want to sign Andre, this looks like a deal that could be quite easy, right?

Well, unfortunately, transfers don’t work that way. Fluminense have to agree to sell the player before anything can happen, and they do not want to sell their prized midfielder while the chance of continental glory is there.

To be honest, you can’t blame them. Do you think that Liverpool would sell a player like Mo Salah halfway through a season with a Champions League quarter-final on the horizon?

Fluminense have every right to play hardball here, and this is a transfer that may not be able to go through until the winter.