Romeo Lavia appears to be edging closer to a move to Liverpool, but, as things stand a move to Stamford Bridge can’t be ruled out either.

That is according to Dharmesh Sheth who has been speaking on Sky Sports News about the young player.

The £50m man has been subject of a bid from Liverpool, while Chelsea remain keen on the player, and, in the end, it may well come down to who Lavia wants to play for.

Interestingly, according to Sheth, Lavia would happily agree personal terms with either Chelsea or Liverpool.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Lavia happy to join either

Sheth shared what he knows about the youngster.

“I would expect them to. We expect Liverpool to go in with an improved offer for Romeo Lavia from Southampton, the bid that was rejected was worth around £40m. We think Southampton value the player at around £50m, interestingly, Chelsea remain keen on Romeo Lavia. They haven’t made an official bid, but we’re told personal terms with Liverpool or Chelsea are not expected to be a problem, maybe both clubs are getting encouragement that this deal is still open, let’s not rule Chelsea out of this just yet,” Sheth said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Who will he join?

Lavia is in a great position here with two of England’s biggest clubs chasing him, but who will he join?



In our view, a move to Liverpool would make the most sense.

The Reds have two clear gaps opening up in their midfield with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho set to depart, and with all due respect to Chelsea, Liverpool have been the much more successful side in recent years.

Chelsea are a bit of a mess at the moment, and we have no idea what they will look like under Mauricio Pochettino, while Liverpool have been settled under Jurgen Klopp for a number of years now.