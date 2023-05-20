'Personal terms almost agreed': Romano says Mac Allister to Liverpool is nearly done











Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter and confirmed that a deal for Alexis Mac Allister to join Liverpool is almost done.

The Argentinian midfielder is one of the Reds’ top targets and it looks like after weeks of speculation, the Brighton man could be on his way.

Taking to Twitter after Liverpool drew with Aston Villa today, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that personal terms are almost agreed, with a fee agreed as well for June.

Perfect signing

Liverpool needed to get some midfielders in this summer and it seems like they’ve moved quickly to get their business started.

Alexis Mac Allister is the ideal signing for the Reds. He fits in with what Jurgen Klopp wants in the middle of the park and if he can bring the same form to Anfield he’s shown in Brighton, it’s perfect.

Mac Allister will surely relish the chance of playing in front of the Liverpool fans. One of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the strongest fanbases will surely drive him on.

Liverpool fans can be delighted with this news. It very much looks like the deal is on.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

More to come

Of course, Liverpool landing Mac Allister doesn’t mean their business is done at all. In fact, we’re likely to see the Reds go for far more players over the summer.

The missing out on Jude Bellingham has menat a bit of a rethink. That means more than one player, and it’d be no surprise to see three or four midfielders arrive.

Mac Allister will be just the start of the Liverpool summer transfer wheel. More will follow, in midfield, defence, and even maybe up top to replace Bobby Firmino.

For Liverpool fans, this is a good start to the window. It looks like FSG are ready to spend, which is just what the Reds faithful wanted.