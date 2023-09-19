Antonio Conte left Tottenham with his reputation well and truly damaged, and the start of this season hasn’t helped to repair the damage that was done.

Indeed, while someone like Jose Mourinho at Manchester United has had their reputation enhanced with hindsight, Conte’s reputation at Spurs is getting worse and worse as Ange Postecoglou’s remarkable start to life in north London continues.

Postecoglou is getting incredible results at Tottenham while playing the opposite style of football to Conte, while he’s also helped transform some players who were well and truly out of favour under Conte.

No player epitomises that as much as Yves Bissouma, and speaking on the Premier League All Access Podcast, Andy Townsend has stated that Conte’s decision to not use Bissouma last season is now looking even more perplexing as he continues to grow and improve.

Conte’s Bissouma stance looks baffling

Townsend shared his verdict on the £25m Mali international.

“We’re seeing Maddison, and we’re seeing other people. Yves Bissouma, none of us could understand why Conte wouldn’t play him and now it’s even more perplexing when you see how he’s playing now. Ange Postecoglou has this understated authority about him, you wouldn’t want to take him on,” Townsend said.

Foolish

If Antonio Conte has been watching Spurs’ games this season, he’ll have been watching with a number of regrets.

Tottenham have shown this season that attacking football is the way forwards, while Bissouma has shown just how talented he is.

Sadly, Conte wanted to play a defensive style with players much less talented than Bissouma, and, ultimately, that cost Tottenham their chance of qualifying for Europe and Conte his job.