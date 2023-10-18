‘Perhaps inevitable’: Romano reacts to Arsenal incoming transfer rumour he’s heard

Arsenal have been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in recent days.

According to BILD, the Gunners have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old attacking talent.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea have reportedly been looking at Bynoe-Gittens.

Admittedly, the Gunners have been dealt a blow by Bynoe-Gittens penning a new Dortmund contract.

However, considering the German club’s business model, there’s a chance Arsenal – and other suitors – will be optimistic of signing him in the long-term.

Fabrizio Romano has reacted to rumours involving the Gunners and Bynoe-Gittens.

Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

He also reckons it probably won’t be one for the next transfer window.

“I’m aware of some reports about Arsenal being interested in Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens,” he wrote on CaughtOffside.

“This talented 19-year-old looks like he has a bright future in the game, so it’s perhaps inevitable that we’ll see some speculation about him coming back to the Premier League at some point.

“Still, I can say that for now I have no update at all on Arsenal or any other clubs, honestly.

“He signed a new deal just ten days ago at Dortmund because he wanted to stay and Dortmund see him as important player for long-term project, so there’s nothing at all for January, for sure.

“I think he has huge potential but needs time, he needs to play regularly.”

Arsenal target Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – factfile

Bynoe-Gittens is the latest top talent to burst onto the scene at Dortmund.

He came through the ranks at Manchester City before joining the Bundesliga side in September 2020.

The reported Arsenal target then made his Dortmund debut in April 2022 and scored at the start of the following season.

To date, Bynoe-Gittens has made 29 competitive senior appearances for Dortmund, registering three goals and one assist.

The Bundesliga website has compared the reported Gunners target to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

‘In terms of dribbling ability, close control, and a willingness to take on defenders as part of a drive towards goal, Manchester United star Rashford is a great current example of a right-footer on the left wing,’ they wrote.

‘The Dortmund youngster is obviously not at the same level yet, but he’s catching up fast.’

Photo by David Balogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Our view

Dortmund certainly have a knack of producing amazing talents, haven’t they?

Bynoe-Gittens looks like the latest player who could go on to become a superstar. He certainly has all the tools needed to do so.

Arsenal will certainly fancy their chances of signing him in the coming seasons, but considering he has penned a new contract, it won’t be for now.

Nonetheless, Dortmund have shown they’re willing to let their top players go for huge sums of money so there’s always the chance the Gunners can strike a deal in future.