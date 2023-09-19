Performance of £25k-a-week Everton attacker vs Arsenal will worry Sean Dyche – TBR View

Everton narrowly lost on the weekend as they played Arsenal in the Premier League and manager Sean Dyche will be worried after the performances of one of his players.

Dwight McNeil missed the first three Everton games of the season due to an ankle injury. He returned for the final 15 minutes against Sheffield United and then made his first start of the season against Arsenal.

The winger managed to play 88 minutes, which is a positive, but no doubt Dyche will be worried by his performance as he really struggled to make an impact.

His stats from the game don’t reflect well on him and if he wants to have an impact then he needs to step up for sure.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dwight McNeil’s performance vs Arsenal was not great

Arsenal came away the 1-0 winners in the match at Goodison Park and it means that Everton are still looking for their first win of the Premier League season.

In the match, SofaScore gave McNeil a rating of six out of ten. This was the lowest out of every player who featured for more than five minutes.

Meanwhile, the English winger’s other stats from the game don’t paint him a good image. The £25k-a-week attacker expected goals stat was 0.07, meanwhile, he didn’t manage a single shot on target.

The player, who also played under Dyche at Burnley, failed to complete a single key pass. For someone who is seen as a creative outlet it wasn’t a good performance.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Last season in the Premier League, McNeil was Everton’s top goalscorer with seven goals. It will now be a worry for Dyche if the player cannot replicate that form after his injury.

Of course the Arsenal game was always going to be tough and it was always going to be hard to break the Gunners down. Despite this, you still want to see your top attackers managing to cause some threat consistently. Hopefully when he starts playing a bit more he will get back to his best.