‘Perfection’: Gary Neville stunned by 26-year-old Tottenham star v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison was once again at the heart of everything good for Spurs.

The Tottenham summer signing was outstanding in Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool at N17.

Maddison was the architect of Spurs‘ first-half opener on 36 minutes, splitting the Reds defence with a pass for Richarlison.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Brazilian then squared the ball for Son Heung-min to tap home and send the home supporters into a frenzy.

Gary Neville, commentating on the game on Sky Sports, loved what he saw from Maddison and sung his praises.

“This is a brilliant, brilliant goal,” he said, as per the Sky Sports website.

“Maddison a pass of perfection, everything is right about this.

“The timing of the run and pass and Son gets in between Van Dijk and Matip.”

Meanwhile, journalist Peter Smith said: “That is a wonderful through ball from Maddison.

“It splits the defence and then Richarlison and Son combine to give Spurs the lead against 10-player Liverpool.

“And this stadium is absolutely rocking!”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Son’s opener was cancelled out by Cody Gakpo’s late first-half effort.

Then, in the second half, Diogo Jota got his marching orders to leave Liverpool down to nine men.

It looked like the game was going to end in a draw, but a late Pedro Porro cutback was turned by Joel Matip into his own net.

Tottenham won 2-1 to go second in the Premier League table, above Arsenal.

Our view

Maddison has certainly staked an early claim as the Premier League’s signing of the season.

Obviously we all knew what he was capable of. He was incredible for Leicester.

However, seeing him go up a level – maybe even more – is so satisfying to see, both for Spurs fans and for neutrals.