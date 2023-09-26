Perfect time for ‘extraordinary’ Aston Villa ace to make a name for himself is vs Everton tomorrow – TBR View

Aston Villa face Everton in the Carabao Cup and this is the time for Nicolo Zaniolo to show his worth and shine.

It has been a decent start to the season for Aston Villa, they see themselves sit sixth in the division and recently beat Chelsea.

It hasn’t gone as well for them in the Europa Conference League as they lost their first game in the group stages.

With this in mind, this third round Carabao Cup match against Everton feels like one they must win to keep recent momentum going and this is the chance for Zaniolo to thrive.

Carabao Cup is Zaniolo’s time to shine

So far, Zaniolo has started two of the four Premier League games he has been involved in since joining Aston Villa.

He is yet to pick up a goal contributions but he definitely has shown some glimpses of his top-class quality.

Despite his SofaScore ratings so far being between 6.5 and 7 out of 10, there is no doubting that he could be a big influence for Villa this season.

Now is his chance to show his worth. Villa face an Everton side who just won their first Premier League game of the season on the weekend.

Despite this possible momentum Everton have, the game being at Villa Park is a huge boost for Unai Emery. Their home form under the manager has been amazing.

On his day, Zanilo is an ‘extraordinary‘ attacker and last season for Galatasaray, the Italian international managed five goals in 10 league appearances. If he can get back to his best then he could cause havoc for Everton.