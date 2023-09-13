‘Perfect mastery of the game’: Nation’s media stunned by 24-year-old Liverpool player last night

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister started for Argentina against Bolivia last night, and the midfielder earned rave reviews for his performance.

The 24-year-old left Brighton and moved to Anfield in the summer for £35 million. BBC claim that fee could rise to £55 million if all the add-ons are achieved.

So far, Mac Allister has been fantastic for club and country.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Argentine media rave about Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister started in central midfield last night alongside Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez and Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul.

The 24-year-old absolutely bossed the game.

In his 85 minutes on the pitch, Mac Allister had 72 touches of the ball and completed 59 out of his 63 attempted passes, maintaining a stunning passing accuracy of 94 per cent.

He also won five out of his eight duels, made two tackles, an interception and was dribbled past just once during his time on the pitch (SofaScore).

It really was a fantastic performance by Mac Allister, and TyC Sports in Argentine raved about him.

After giving him an 8/10 rating, they wrote: “Very positional, as the proposal demanded, with perfect mastery of the game – one and two touches, without risking unnecessarily. In the plugin, he broke it.”

TBR View:

Alexis Mac Allister is a fantastic player, and his performances for club and country over the last few months have been fantastic.

The 24-year-old was one of the surprise packages from the Premier League in the World Cup in Qatar last winter. He featured regularly for Argentina and played a big part in helping them go all the way.

His performances there and for Brighton last season made him a key target for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who got a deal done very quickly in the summer window.

Mac Allister has been excellent for the Reds so far, and we’re convinced he will be even better in the coming weeks and months.