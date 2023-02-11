Leandro Trossard hails 'perfect' Bukayo Saka assist in Arsenal draw v Brentford











Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard said Bukayo Saka’s cross in the build-up to their goal against Brentford was “perfect”.

The Gunners hosted the Bees at the Emirates Stadium, hoping to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Neither Arsenal nor Brentford could break the deadlock by half-time, but Trossard came off the bench to score the opener.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

Martin Odegaard slipped the ball into the path of Saka.

The £70,000-a-week ace duly delivered a superb cross across the face of goal for the Belgian to tap in.

It was a great moment for Trossard, for Saka and for Arsenal, who needed a breakthrough and got it.

Sadly, the Gunners were only ahead for eight minutes, the Bees finding an equaliser for a share of the spoils.

Christian Norgaard hooked the ball back across goal and Ivan Toney was on hand to finish from close range.

Trossard acknowledged that it was a missed opportunity for Arsenal.

Particularly because they were leading and because the Gunners knew what was in store from Brentford.

On the subject of his goal, the 28-year-old praised Saka, in conversation with the Arsenal media team.

“Yes, I saw B on the ball, I knew I had to make it at the back post,” he said.

“It was a perfect cross and luckily I scored it.

“It was perfect for us to get the lead, and a perfect moment I think.

“But like I said, it’s nice to score, but it’s nicer if you can get the win of course.”

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Trossard has done well so far for Arsenal, impressing against Manchester City and opening his account against Brentford.

It’ll be exciting to see how he continues to fare for the Gunners in what is a very strong front line.

However, Arsenal will need to be mindful of their form, as they’re starting to slip a bit.

Manchester City failed to make the Gunners pay last week as they lost to (ironically) Tottenham.

But on Sunday, they’ll fancy their chances against Aston Villa as they try to cut Arsenal’s lead to just two points.