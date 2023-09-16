‘Perfect’: Kevin De Bruyne blown away by £22m Tottenham player, he’s so quick

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he would pick Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min’s feet over that of any other player in the Premier League.

The Belgian is one of the best players in the world. He has won it all at Manchester City over the years, and he knows a great player when he sees one.

De Bruyne told Sky Sports that Son is ‘perfect’.

Kevin De Bruyne praises Tottenham star Son Heung-min

Tottenham signed Son Heung-min from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for a fee in the region of £22 million (Guardian).

The South Korean didn’t have the greatest of starts to his life in England. He scored just four times in the Premier League in his debut campaign, but he has gotten better and better since.

Son has scored 148 goals and provided 80 assists for Tottenham so far. He is their captain now and arguably their most important player in attack.

The 31-year-old had a difficult campaign last time out, but Kevin De Bruyne has not forgotten just how good a player he is when he has the ball at his feet.

In a video for Sky Sports, the Manchester City star and a bunch of other players were asked to pick one Premier League player each for the categories of perfect feet, body and head.

There were plenty of interesting answers, but when De Bruyne had to choose the player with the best feet, he quickly named Son.

He said: “Heung-min Son. Perfect, two-footed, quick!”

TBR View:

If De Bruyne thinks Son has ‘perfect’ feet, you’ll have to agree with him.

The Manchester City man has played with some of the best players in the world for club and country. He could’ve easily gone with his good pal Erling Haaland, but the fact that he chose Son shows just how good the Tottenham skipper is.

After a goalless start to the season, Son bagged a fantastic hat-trick against Burnley in Spurs’ last game. He was excellent, and fans are hoping now that he’s back to his old self.

Tottenham take on Sheffield United today, and it will be interesting to see where Son will start.