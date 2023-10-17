‘Perfect’: Kevin Campbell now says 22-year-old midfielder could be a brilliant signing for Arsenal

This January transfer window is going to be vital for Arsenal.

The Gunners are, once again, on the verge of taking the Premier League title race by the horns, and the right additions in January could well lead to Arsenal becoming the champions of England.

So, what do Arsenal need to do this winter?

Well, there has been a lot of focus on bringing a new striker to the Emirates lately, but there’s also an argument to make that the Gunners need a midfielder.

Quinten Timber is one player who has been linked as of late, and speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has claimed that he could be the perfect squad player for Arsenal to bring in to bolster that midfield.

Timber could be perfect

Campbell spoke about the 22-year-old.

“I think they could for sure. I really do believe they could work. Timber’s brother is a dog in that midfield by the way. He can get around the pitch, put tackles in and make life difficult, so again, a player like him could be a perfect squad player for us and make it younger,” Campbell said.

Ideal

This could be the ideal signing in many ways.

Not only does Timber have bags of ability, he’s 22 years old – meaning he ought to have loads of potential, and it should be easy for him to settle as well.

You often hear about how having a fellow countryman at the same club can help a player settle, well, how about having your twin brother?

Indeed, Jurrien and Quentin are twins, and that relationship should allow the midfielder to settle at the Emirates easily.

Don’t be shocked if Jurrien does put a word in and Arsenal work towards getting this deal done this winter.