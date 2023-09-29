‘Perfect in training’: Fabrizio Romano has been told £25m Arsenal player has been unreal in training lately

If there’s any player at Arsenal that has the right to kick up a fuss it’s Aaron Ramsdale.

The goalkeeper has been unceremoniously dumped from the Arsenal XI in recent weeks, and, in all honesty, we’d understand if he was annoyed about his current situation.

However, while Ramsdale would have every right to be sulking around the training ground, it sounds as though he’s doing exactly the opposite.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Ramsdale has been the consummate professional and he has been perfect in training and has supported Raya on his journey to becoming Arsenal’s number one.

Ramsdale training brilliantly

Romano shared what he knows about the £25m goalkeeper.

“I think it is a possibility, it is not guaranteed yet. Let me tell you what I am hearing from my sources close to Arsenal and close to some players is that he is being super professional. It is not easy for him when you have Raya entering in competition with you. Raya is being super professional, perfect in training, so Arsenal are very happy with his behaviour,” Romano said.

Fighting

Raya may be Arsenal’s number one at the moment, but it sounds as though Ramsdale isn’t giving up his spot without a fight.

The goalkeeper is pushing harder than ever in training, and if he keeps this up, it may not be long before Mikel Arteta considers re-instating him as the number one.

Competition breeds success, and if Ramsdale is training brilliantly at the moment, he will be breathing down Raya’s neck before he’s even had a chance to settle in as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Ramsdale isn’t giving up this battle just yet.