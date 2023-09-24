‘Perfect’: Harry Redknapp blown away by Tottenham player who has ‘changed everything’

Tottenham face off with Arsenal today and the performances of a number of individuals could be massive for both sides.

Spurs and Arsenal now both have genuine match-winners in the squad in attacking areas and it will be interesting to see just who comes out on top.

For Tottenham, key to winning willl be how James Maddision performs and according to Harry Redknapp, he is now the miain man at Spurs.

Harry Redknapp praises James Maddison ahead of Arsenal v Tottenham

Writing in a column for The Sun ahead of the latest instalment of the NLD, Redknapp admits he always knew Maddison would fly after seeing him in the Championship.

“Last year, Spurs had workhorses in midfield but they didn’t have a Maddison, someone who could get on the ball and make things happen and control a football match,” Redknapp writes.

He’s the perfect fit. He’s come in and changed everything. The best Tottenham teams have always had a player like Maddison, going back to John White from the Double team. Glenn Hoddle, Gazza, Modric — players who could make the difference.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

“When I was at Birmingham, Maddison played against us for Norwich at Carrow Road. I waited for him in the corridor. Delia Smith was there and I said: “It’s all right, I’m not tapping him up — we couldn’t afford him. But I told him: “You are different class, you should be playing at the top level.

“Maddison is a great talent and he’s now gone to a club where he’s a big fish. The manager has made him feel important and built the team around him. He’s the main man, he gets on the ball, he takes set-pieces.”

Maddison has been instrumental all season and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for a big performance from his new signing.

Key to success

Just like Martin Odegaard will be for Arsenal, James Maddison is going to be integral in Tottenham getting anything from this game today.

Maddison has proven – so far – how good he can be but this is a step up for the England midfielder.

If he does perform, then Spurs might just get the win but if Arsenal do nulify him, then it could be a long old day for the white half of North London.