‘Perfect foil for Saka’: Kevin Campbell says £18m player could be the ideal signing for Arsenal now

Arsenal have one of the strongest and deepest squads in the Premier League right now, but if there’s one position where they’re lacking, it’s on the right wing.

Bukayo Saka is, of course, the Gunners’ first-choice in that position, but beyond Saka, Arsenal don’t really have too much depth in that area.

It’s been stated for quite a while that Arsenal could do with a Saka understudy, and according to Kevin Campbell, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Pedro Neto could well be the answer.

Campbell says that Neto could be a great fit for Arsenal,a and while he does have his fitness issues, it wouldn’t be too big of a problem as he wouldn’t be playing every game for Arsenal.

Neto a great option

Campbell gave his verdict on the £18m man signing for Arsenal.

“Doesn’t Neto’s injury stuff worry you a bit?” Campbell was asked.

“No. I’ll tell you why. He’s young enough and he won’t have to play every game. Sometimes that’s what happens when he plays so many games the fatigue kicks in, but in a possession-based side like us he will get time to rest on the sideline, I think he could be the perfect foil for Saka,” Campbell said.

Perfect

Neto could be just what the doctor ordered at Arsenal.

Not only is the Portuguese star a remarkably talented player, he fits into the age profile that Arsenal have been looking to recruit in recent years.

At the age of just 23, Neto can grow alongside this team for years to come, and he could play a genuine part as Arsenal look to challenge for major honours in the coming years.

Arsenal do need a Saka alternative, and Neto may be the best option available to them.