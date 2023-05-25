Pepe Reina claims £160k-a-week Arsenal man will become 'one of the greatest' in the world











Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has claimed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will soon become ‘one of the greatest’ managers in the world.

Arteta has enjoyed an exceptional campaign at Arsenal despite missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

The Gunners have performed well above expectations this season after narrowly missing out on the top-four last time out.

Arsenal have stuck by Arteta through some difficult periods and it’s fair to say they are beginning to reap the rewards.

And Pepe Reina has heaped praise on the Spaniard while talking to BBC Sport.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Reina on Arteta

Reina admitted that Arteta is one of his favourite managers right now and feels he will become one of the best in the world.

“You need to prepare yourself and be clever with who you choose as a mentor,” the former Liverpool goalkeeper said. “Mikel is up there with my favourites.

“I will learn a lot if I can from his management abilities because he is going to be one of the greatest.”

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Of course, Arteta will be disappointed after how the season has ended. But this Arsenal side seems destined for big things.

That is largely down to Arteta’s work and he has transformed them into genuine title challengers.

The £160,00-a-week manager will undoubtedly be hoping to go one better next season and prove he is capable of guiding this Arsenal team to major honours.

