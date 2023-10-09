Pep Guardiola suggests Arsenal player changed the game on Sunday

Pep Guardiola has suggested that the introduction of Gabriel Martinelli played an important role in Arsenal changing the game in their dramatic victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Guardiola was speaking to BBC Sport after the Brazilian scored the only goal to help the Gunners to a massive three points, which makes a real statement in the very early stages of the Premier League title race.

Gabriel Martinelli handed Arsenal a monumental boost heading into the game. The winger was a surprise name on the Gunners’ bench having been injured since the win at Everton last month.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Manchester City had the better of the first-half on Sunday. But Mikel Arteta made the change to bring Martinelli on for Leandro Trossard at the break. And the change made a big difference.

Pep Guardiola praises impact of Gabriel Martinelli

Of course, Martinelli scored the decisive goal – via a deflection. But he also played his part in helping Arsenal ask more questions of City after the break. Certainly, Pep Guardiola felt that the tide started to turn in the game after the interval.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“The first 10 or 15 minutes were good,” he told BBC. “We started with a lot of control, because I know how the transitions they are really, really good – and then in the second half they started really well with Martinelli, the first 10 or 15 minutes they increased the rhythm.

“But after it was tight and they were some counter attacks, a goal disallowed, and some actions we could not continue and then after one deflection we lose the game.”

Arsenal make massive statement

Martinelli’s strike may not have been one of his best goals for the club. But it may prove to be one of his most significant.

That win should give Arsenal huge belief ahead of the domestic season’s resumption. And it will be fantastic for Arteta’s side if Martinelli quickly regains his full sharpness.

His record for Arsenal is outstanding, with 55 goal involvements in 137 games for the club in all competitions. And he has now opened his account for this campaign.

Much of the talk heading into the game with Manchester City centred around Bukayo Saka and whether he would be fit. There were plenty of people who felt that Arsenal’s hopes would have been dealt a massive blow if he played no part.

He was not ready to feature in any capacity. But all that did was leave the stage clear for Martinelli to steal the show.