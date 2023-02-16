Pep Guardiola says it’s so difficult playing against Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba











Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that it’s difficult playing against Arsenal duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium last night in their top-of-the-table clash against City.

The Gunners fell behind after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s pass left Aaron Ramsdale short and Kevin De Bruyne produced an excellent finish.

Bukayo Saka levelled things up from the spot after Eddie Nketiah was taken down in the box by Ederson. But City picked up a massive win in the title race after goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland in the second-half.

Arsenal gifted City two goals on the night, with Gabriel giving the ball away for their second of the evening after Tomiyasu’ initial mistake.

But Guardiola has singled out the Brazilian centre-back for praise, alongside Saliba.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Guardiola on the difficulty playing against Gabriel and Saliba

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, the City boss admitted that it’s difficult to face the defensive duo, but praised Haaland for his second-half display.

“The second half Arsenal play in the same way as the first half but we were more aggressive in our pressing. I said to the guys, you have to make the challenge,” Guardiola said.

“They are aggressive, you have to keep the ball, you have to make an extra touch, not pass, pass, pass Haaland. It’s impossible for him. He’s a good player but against Saliba and Gabriel it’s not easy.

“You have to take the ball and have one or two or three touches and make an extra pass, and we did it, and that’s why we played much better.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Gabriel didn’t enjoy his best evening last night as he was fortunate to have not given away a penalty in the second-half after taking Haaland down in the box. Fortunately for the 25-year-old, Haaland was in an offside position when the ball was played.

Both Gabriel and Saliba have been excellent in the heart of Arsenal’s defence this season though.

What ultimately cost Arteta’s side the game was giving away possession in dangerous areas of the pitch and City punished them on two occasions.

Arteta will be disappointed after his side were arguably the better team for the majority of the match and Eddie Nketiah had a couple of big chances.

But the Gunners will now have to focus on getting back to winning ways after picking up just one point from their last three games in the league.

