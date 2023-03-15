Pep Guardiola says 43-year-old manager Tottenham want plays 'wonderful football'











Pep Guardiola has raved about Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, after claims that he could replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte’s future at Spurs is up in the air at the moment, with his contract set to run until the end of the season.

The Italian looks likely to part ways with the club at the end of the campaign after a difficult year on and off the pitch.

Spurs have been linked with a host of managers after their Champions League and FA Cup exits this month.

The Telegraph reports that De Zerbi is one of the many options being considered by Spurs should Conte leave the club.

The 43-year-old is doing an excellent job on the south coast after taking over from Graham Potter. He currently has Brighton sitting in seventh place and dreaming of playing in Europe next season.

De Zerbi has deservedly received plenty of plaudits during his first spell in England and Guardiola is the latest to praise the Italian.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Guardiola raves about De Zerbi

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, Guardiola waxed lyrical about the football Brighton are playing under De Zerbi at the moment.

“Napoli are perhaps the strongest team in Europe this year in terms of play, very close to Arsenal, then Inter and Milan are back,” the Manchester City boss said.

“I am very pleased. And then here we have De Zerbi who is changing many things in English football, playing wonderful football, that it couldn’t be done here in England, but I’m doing it.

“All the good things that happen in Italy make me happy. Coaching there one day? I think I’ll just come there on holiday… “.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

De Zerbi is looking like an inspired appointment from Brighton and he has made them an even better side than they were under Potter.

The Italian boss will undoubtedly be an attractive option for Spurs if Conte leaves due to his eye-catching brand of football.

Spurs haven’t exactly been brilliant on the eye this season under Conte and it has left many fans frustrated.

But they will face a difficult task if they want to tempt De Zerbi away from Brighton, with his contract set to run until 2026.

Show all