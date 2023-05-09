Pep Guardiola says £21m Arsenal target is one of the best players he's ever trained











Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer this summer, and Pep Guardiola has now heaped praise on him.

The Gunners’ priority in the upcoming summer transfer window will be to sign two new midfielders. Declan Rice has been reported as their top target, but Sky Sports reveal today that West Ham want £120 million for him.

If Arsenal do pay that much and sign Rice, they will have to find a cheaper option for their second midfielder. Gundogan, who will be a free agent in July, could be the one.

Pep Guardiola says Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan is one of the best players he has ever trained

Spanish outlet SPORT reported over a month ago that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Ilkay Gundogan from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City this summer.

Mikel Arteta knows the German very well, and his tactic of signing proven winners from Manchester City has worked brilliantly too – just look at what Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have done for Arsenal this season.

Arteta knows all about Gundogan, but if he needed a little more reassurance, his mentor and good pal Pep Guardiola has branded the German as ‘one of the best players’ he has ever trained.

The Manchester City boss said, as per the club’s official website: “I remember one season when we won the second Premier League when Fernandinho was injured for a long time and he (Gundogan) played as holding midfielder in games like against Burnley away with the long balls, second balls and… wow… he played.

“I said I had the feeling that without him we couldn’t win the Premier League.

“He’s so intelligent Gundo, so clever and competitive. Under pressure, he handles it without a problem. He’s one of the best players I ever trained in my career in terms of the whole package. He’s top, top class.”

TBR View:

Gundogan has been an incredible player for Manchester City since he joined them from Borussia Dortmund for £21 million back in the summer of 2016 (Sky Sports).

He has played close to 300 games for the Cityzens and has won almost every trophy available. He will be fondly remembered at the Etihad for years to come, even if he joins Arsenal.

Arsenal’s priority over the last few years has been to sign young players, but they showed they are willing to break that trend in January, when they signed Jorginho.

The Italian is proving to be a fine signing for the Gunners, and Gundogan could be an even better addition on a free transfer this summer.

