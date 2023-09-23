Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry.

That’s according to Football Transfers, who claim that amid interest from Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino’s sides, Arsenal are desperate to tie him down to a new deal.

Cozier-Duberry has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Arsenal.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Amario Cozier-Duberry is one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents at the moment, and it’s no surprise that the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City are watching him.

The 18-year-old joined the club four years ago from Chettle Court Rangers. He has gone from strength to strength since and is one of the most exciting prospects in England right now.

Cozier-Duberry scored 12 goals and provided eight assists for Arsenal’s youth teams last season, mainly playing as a right winger.

He impressed everyone who watched him and was often spotted in first-team training sessions under the watchful eyes of Mikel Arteta.

Now, with less than a year left on his contract, big clubs are circling around. The report claims Manchester City and Chelsea are two such sides showing interest in the teenager, and Arsenal are aware of it.

The Gunners, however, plan to extend Cozier-Duberry’s deal in the coming weeks and months and are hopeful that he will commit his future to the club despite interest from rival sides.

Jack Wilshere loves him

Amario Cozier-Duberry has played and trained quite a few times under Jack Wilshere, who is Arsenal’s U18s coach now.

The youngster has certainly caught Wilshere’s eye, with the latter going as far as comparing him to Bukayo Saka, who is arguably the best young player in his position in the world right now.

Speaking to The Athletic, Wilshere said: “Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him. He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.

“In some moments, he’s unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance.”