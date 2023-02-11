Pep Guardiola namechecks Daniel Levy at his pre-match press conference











Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has namechecked Tottenham chief Daniel Levy at his pre-match press conference.

Guardiola faced the media for the first time since the Premier League statement about a number of alleged breaches by City of the league’s rules.

He was in defiant mood, and faced a question about whether he thinks the charges have been driven by the other Premier League clubs.

In his answer, he said that the likes of Levy would need to be asked why that is, rather than him, as he prepares his side to face Aston Villa tomorrow.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Guardiola namechecks Levy before Villa clash

When asked if he suspected that the charges were driven by the other clubs, Guardiola replied: “Yeah of course. It’s the Premier League.

He was then asked why and said: “I don’t know. You have to go to all the CEOs, Daniel Levy, all these kinds of people and ask them.

“Go to a press conference and ask them, and do it.”

Guardiola came out fighting after the charges, insisting that his club are innocent until proven guilty, asking for time to respect the process.

City fans will likely love what their manager said, while Spurs fans may wonder why Levy is the only one he named in his answer.

Spurs of course beat City 1-0 last time out, and will be looking to build on that result against Leicester City this afternoon.