Pep Guardiola has joked about his desire to beat Tottenham Hotspur next season as his Manchester City side close in on the treble.

City have enjoyed yet another brilliant campaign while Tottenham have dropped off massively after a tumultuous year.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte back in March and Ryan Mason needs a win at Elland Road on Sunday to avoid missing out on Europe altogether.

Guardiola is going for a treble at City after his side wrapped up the Premier League title over the weekend, with FA Cup and Champions League finals to play.

Yet, City have really struggled on their travels to North London in recent times. The champions are yet to score a goal at Tottenham’s stadium and have lost on all their five visits there.

Now, Guardiola has joked that his aim ahead of next season is for his side to get on the scoresheet at Spurs.

Guardiola jokes about Tottenham

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Guardiola was asked: “If you were to complete the treble this season, what would be the next challenge for you?”

He responded: “Score a goal against Spurs away [he smiles]. I want to beat Spurs away.”

Guardiola laughed away after giving his answer, much to the amusement of the Sky Sports reporter.

The Spaniard has come unstuck every time he’s visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Cristian Stellini guided Spurs to a 1-0 over City in February, while Spurs have also managed to pick up all three points against Guardiola under Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho.

Of course, City also suffered a 1-0 defeat at Spurs in the Champions League back in the 2018/19 campaign, which led to the north Londoners knocking them out of the competition.

Tottenham have bizarrely proven to be a real bogey team for Guardiola over the years, particularly in north London.

