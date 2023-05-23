Pep Guardiola hails 'unique' manager Tottenham have reportedly approached











One of the managers reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar has been praised by Pep Guardiola.

Roberto De Zerbi, who currently manages Brighton, has been linked with the Tottenham job a lot. Daniel Levy was said to be considering him for the Spurs gig.

Earlier this month, respected journalist Guillem Balague said the Italian “has been approached by Spurs”.

Now, it looks like Levy has changed his mind and is now reportedly in talks to land Feyenoord’s Slot. These talks seem to advancing day-by-day.

Slot has steered Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title this season. This was a massive achievement as they haven’t managed this since 2017.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola praises Tottenham target Roberto De Zerbi

Meanwhile, the Brighton manager has achieved many great things since taking over from Graham Potter earlier this season. He has helped his club reach Europe for the first time.

Brighton have made the Europa Conference League at least. Now, they face a huge challenge for the Europa League as they battle Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the match, via Manchester City, Guardiola hailed De Zerbi.

He said: “Roberto De Zerbi is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years. He’s unique. When he arrived I thought he would have a great impact but I didn’t expect him to do it in such a short time. He’s better by far.”

You can see why Spurs were thinking of hiring De Zerbi. Despite him only being in the Premier League for less than a season, he has already shown that he can be very successful in the division.

Despite Slot having success elsewhere, we have seen many managers struggle to adapt to the division. If he fails, many Spurs fans may look back and wonder why the club didn’t push for De Zerbi.

(Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images)