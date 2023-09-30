Kai Havertz isn’t getting the easiest of rides at Arsenal.

Granted, the German isn’t playing very well at the moment, but he’s also been slated to the nines by every fan, pundit and neutral in the country.

Indeed, Havertz has become something of a Premier League scapegoat this season, and even the best of analysts are struggling to see the wood through the trees with Havertz at the moment.

Everyone is busy focusing on what Havertz isn’t bringing to this Arsenal team in terms of goals and assists and they’re ignoring what he does bring to the side.

Yes, the German doesn’t score or assist many, granted he did score from the penalty spot against Bournemouth on Saturday, but he can be semi-useful in the attack in terms of creating space and occupying defenders.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Havertz at Arsenal, and he says that he’s actually a very efficient player who is being judged for the wrong reasons.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Havertz is efficient

Campbell gave his verdict on the former Chelsea man.

“For me Fletch he is lacking confidence and any player who is lacking confidence will have bits missing from their game, that’s just the way it is. The fact of the matter is that Kai Havertz adds an efficiency to Arsenal that people won’t give him credit for, because as far as people are concerned he cost £65m and he should be scoring five or 10 goals a week. It doesn’t work like that, it’s a new system, he needs to learn how Arsenal play, and that attacking prowess has to come with confidence and his confidence is low,” Campbell said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Hard to

Campbell says that people won’t give Havertz credit for the things he does well, but, in all honesty, it’s hard to.

Yes, the German does have some good attributes – you don’t move for £65m if you’re a terrible player, but for that sort of money, you’d want some sort of return in terms of goals and assists on a regular basis, especially for an attacking player.

Yes, he got a goal today, but there’s no bigger gimme in football than a penalty.

Havertz won’t get any sort of meaningful praise until he starts making things happen regularly in the final third.