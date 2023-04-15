‘People questioned it’: Sky pundit says Arsenal have made ‘one of the best signings we’ve seen’











Darren Bent has called Aaron Ramsdale one of the best signings in Arsenal’s recent history after his heroic showing against Liverpool last week.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday (15/4/23 12:10PM), Bent was full of praise for Ramsdale, stating that the £25m signing for Sheffield United was one of the best pieces of business Arsenal have done for ages.

At the time, many pundits were questioning the arrival of a player who had been relegated two seasons in a row, but Bent says that the England international has now proven every single one of his doubters wrong.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

One of the best signings

Bent spoke highly of the Arsenal goalkeeper.

“Yeah I think he’s been doing that since he came to Arsenal. People questioned him because he had back to back relegations. It was a lot of money, I think it was £25m, and people questioned it,” Bent said.

“His leadership and what he brings to the dressing room is why Arsenal went all out to sign him. He’s been sensational and for me he has been one of the best signings we’ve seen in Arsenal’s recent history.”

What a signing

At the time, nobody thought that Ramsdale would be this good, but now, he genuinely looks like one of the best signings we’ve ever seen at Arsenal.

A good goalkeeper can singlehandedly win you points, and as we saw last week against Liverpool, Ramsdale is capable of doing just that for Arsenal.

If the Gunners do indeed go on to win the league title this term, they will have a lot to thank Ramsdale for.

Edu and Mikel Arteta took a big risk with Ramsdale, but it’s fair to say they got this one absolutely right.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

