‘People I speak to’: Journalist shares what he’s been hearing from Chelsea about Kai Havertz now

Chelsea may have sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal this summer, but that isn’t to say that the Blues don’t still rate the player highly.

Indeed, according to Charles Watts, speaking on Inside Arsenal, the Blues are still big fans of Havertz to this day.

Watts was hosting a live Q&A session on his podcast, and one fan made it very clear that they didn’t rate Havertz, claiming that he is lazy.

However, Watts disagreed with that point of view, claiming that Havertz is actually a very hard worker and that he’d heard reports from Chelsea that Havertz is the furthest thing from lazy.

Havertz isn’t lazy

Watts shared what he knows about Havertz.

“I don’t agree with that, I don’t agree with the lazy mentality comment. I didn’t watch Havertz loads at Chelsea, but people I speak to at Chelsea who watched him all the time one thing he wasn’t was lazy, he presses really well, he never stops working, he runs a lot. He’s a tall player and he may look a bit languid, but he’s not lazy at all. Everyone who’s watched him would agree with that and he is an Arteta player,” Watts said.

Laid back

There’s a real issue in football with fans confusing the idea of being laid back with the idea of being lazy.

Let’s get one thing straight, Havertz is not a lazy footballer. In fact, no Premier League footballer is lazy considering the amount of work they’ve had to put in to make it at the top.

Yes, you could call a player like Dimitar Berbatov ‘lazy’ back in the day, but Havertz doesn’t fit into that mould either, he’s a hard runner who, at times, plays his football in quite a laidback manner.

It won’t take long for Havertz to silence his doubters at Arsenal, especially the ones who are calling him lazy.