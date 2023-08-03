Tottenham fans really didn’t have much to shout about last season.

Spurs were awful last term. They finished eighth in the Premier League and really didn’t make much of a splash in any of the competitions they were in.

Indeed, it was a season of misery for Spurs, but there was one bright spark in the shape of Harry Kane.

The striker had, arguably is best season to date in a Tottenham shirt, netting 30 Premier League goals for the north London club.

However, despite an incredible goalscoring return, Kane really didn’t get too many plaudits last season.

Perhaps it’s due to the presence of Erling Haaland or maybe it’s down to the fact his assist numbers down, but it feels as though nobody spoke about Kane’s season as much as they should have.

Speaking on the Akshun NFT’s Twitter space, Paul Merson has given his verdict on Kane, and he says that people do forget just how good the striker was last season.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

People forget

Merson gave his verdict on Kane and his performances last term.

“Who is going to score the most goals? I’m going to go with Harry Kane to score the most goals this season if he stays. The more I hear about this Bayern Munich thing, it keeps going on and on, but if he stays at Tottenham, people forget what he did last season. He was in a bad Tottenham team and he scored 30 Premier League goals, in a team that finished outside of Europe, he was six behind Haaland and Tottenham didn’t play well,” Merson said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Shame

It’s a real shame that Tottenham were so poor last season, because Kane put up an all-time great Premier League campaign.

30 goals is nothing to turn your nose up at, and in any other season, he’d have been a Golden Boot winner and potentially the Player of the Year.

Frustratingly, the presence of Erling Haaland ruined Kane’s chances of winning either of those awards, and his fantastic campaign remains widely unacknowledged.