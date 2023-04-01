‘People don’t take that into account’: Pundit says people ignore how much potential one Liverpool player has











Kieran Gibbs has been discussing Trent Alexander-Arnold and the idea that the right-back still has room to improve.

Speaking on ESPN, Gibbs went out to bat for Alexander-Arnold after he got a lot of criticism recently, stating that he’s an outstanding player who still has a lot of potential.

Indeed, Gibbs says that people often ignore how young Alexander-Arnold is, stating that he’s a player who is still going to grow and get more experience.

Alexander-Arnold’s potential ignored

Gibbs gave his verdict on the Liverpool star.

“He’s been outstanding, if you have to substitute the odd lapse of concentration for the quality he has on the offensive, you’re going to have to take it,” Gibbs said.

“He’s still so young, people don’t take that into account a lot of the time. He’s going to grow and get more experience, he has a good basis and confidence as a player and we have to trust that this side of his game is going to develop as he gets older.”

Doesn’t get mentioned

This is one of the problems with the recent analysis of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Are pundits right to expect more from the right-back? Of course, he’s been a world-class player in the past, and he’s redefined his position.

However, would any other 24-year-old be scrutinised as much as Alexander-Arnold is? Absolutely not.

Usually, young players are given a lot of leeway and allowed to make mistakes, but if Alexander-Arnold puts a single foot wrong, he’s hounded by experts and held to standards that are often reserved for the more senior players.

People forget just how young Alexander-Arnold is, and, as Gibbs says, people ignore just how much potential he has.

