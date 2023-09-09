Youri Tielemans’ start to life at Aston Villa hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

The Belgian is yet to start a league game since joining the Villans, and he’s made it clear that he’s not happy with this situation.

Indeed, Tielemans has spoken publicly about the fact he wants to be playing more, and many are wondering if the midfielder is already unhappy at Villa Park.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing on Substack, Tielemans’ situation is much more relaxed than his comments would have you believe, stating that he’s heard from people close to Tielemans recently and that he’s been told everything is fine for the midfielder at Villa.

Tielemans situation is fine

Romano shared what he knows about the 26-year-old.

“Guys, obviously Tielemans was expecting something different, but people close to him told me it’s all good. Tielemans knows that he will have game time, he will fight for his place and there’s no panic now. Emery has been clear with Youri recently about his future at the club,” Romano wrote.

Needs chances

The Tielemans situation may be fine at the moment, but that could all change very quickly if he’s left on the bench continuously.

The midfielder is, clearly, less than impressed with his gametime at the moment, and while he’s not necessarily angry or upset, there is something brewing there.

As Romano says, Tielemans was expecting something different when he signed for Villa, and if he doesn’t start to get what he wants, he’ll begin to feel let down by his club and his manager, and he may start to make more and more noise.

This is a situation that Villa have to handle with care.