Journalist Charles Watts claims people close to Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey have been left ‘surprised’ by recent speculation over his future.

Watts spoke in his latest YouTube video and shared an update on Partey’s future in North London.

Partey has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, with the midfielder receiving interest from Juventus and Saudi Arabia.

Indeed, journalist James Benge claimed this week that Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli are attempting to convince Partey to leave Arsenal, despite suggestions from his camp that he prefers a switch to Turin.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And in response to more recent reports suggesting that Partey has agreed to a switch to Saudi Arabia, Watts has claimed a move is not imminent.

People close to Partey ‘surprised’ by recent rumours

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Watts was asked about recent reports claiming that Partey has agreed to a move to the Middle East.

“First of all, I don’t think it has been confirmed that he’s agreed a deal,” the journalist said.

“I’ve seen the reports myself, but they are not reports from anywhere which I would be confident to think that’s legit.

“From my understanding, he’s agreed nothing with anyone and people that are close to him are surprised at these reports that are doing the rounds that he’s agreed anything with a Saudi club.

“As far as I’m aware, he’s off to the USA with the rest of the squad right now.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Watts did go on to add that Partey could still end up leaving Arsenal this summer, but the club aren’t actively pushing for a sale.

Partey arrived at Arsenal for a £45 million fee back in the summer of 2020 and has been a standout performer since.

The Ghanaian has struggled with injuries during his time in North London, but the Gunners have often looked much worse off without him in the side.

Of course, Arsenal have just snapped up Declan Rice for a British record transfer fee and Partey did struggle towards the end of the last season.

But after Arsenal battled with a lack of depth last season, it would be surprising to see them let Partey leave without a replacement lined up.