People at Tottenham have been left shocked by £22m player recently

Journalist Alasdair Gold claims Son Heung-min has ‘surprised’ people at Tottenham Hotspur recently.

Gold has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and suggested how well Son has taken to becoming Tottenham’s new captain has shocked people at the club.

Son put in an excellent display on Saturday as he helped himself to a hat-trick as Spurs thrashed Burnley at Turf Moor.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 31-year-old was yet to get amongst the goals this season after being named as the club’s new captain following Harry Kane’s departure.

Ange Postecoglou has implemented a new leadership group at Spurs which consists of Son, James Maddison and Cristian Romero.

And Gold claims Son has surprised people at Tottenham after really stepping up as the club’s new captain.

Son has shocked people at Tottenham

Gold believes Son is ‘fully invested’ in his new role as captain and shared how people in the club have reacted to Postecoglou’s new leader.

“I quite like the fact that Sonny has really stepped up to be the captain,” the journalist said. “I know he’s been captain of South Korea before and obviously he’s had a lot of weight on his shoulders when he does that.

“But I do think people have been surprised at just how good a club captain he is on a daily basis, and how much he’s thrown himself into it.

“A few players, Destiny Udogie was talking about him as well in his post-match interview, he’s just fully invested into it. He’s impressed everyone, the players, the staff, people within the club.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Son was certainly the obvious choice to take over from Hugo Lloris after Kane secured a switch to Bayern Munich.

The £22 million forward has been ever present for Tottenham since joining in 2015 and has always stepped up in Kane’s absence in the past.

It seems fitting that the South Korean star is the man to lead Spurs into a new era after the club lost their all-time top goalscorer this summer.

Son is clearly taking to his new role with ease and it’s brilliant to hear he has impressed people inside the club.

Postecoglou has made the right decision by naming him as the club’s new captain and Spurs look rejuvenated under new management, alongside a new leadership group.