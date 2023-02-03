Pedro Porro will transform Tottenham Hotspur - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon on transfer deadline day, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed what people who know the player have been telling him.

Spurs made the Spaniard their priority target at the very start of the window. They were desperate to sign him, but negotiations with Sporting proved to be extremely difficult.

After numerous bumps in the road, Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy finally sealed the deal on Tuesday, and Spurs fans have a lot to be excited about.

Pedro Porro will transform Tottenham Hotspur – journalist

Tottenham fans know a bit about Pedro Porro because they watched him play against them twice in the Champions League a few months ago.

However, we can’t imagine many Spurs supporters watching Sporting Lisbon week in, week out to know everything about him.

Jones apparently has a few pals who know a lot more about Porro than he and most fans do, and he asked them for their opinion on how the defender will fare at Tottenham.

Their response should excite Spurs fans.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “He’ll totally transform the way that they play down that side.

“I’ve spoken to people that have seen much more of him than I have and they are absolutely convinced that this is one of the best signings that Tottenham could have made in this window.

“Particularly given the way that Conte sets up and likes to play, with the importance that he puts on that role.”

TBR View:

The right side of Tottenham’s defence has been a problem position for a few years now.

Serge Aurier, Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal have been the main men at right-back/right-wing-back in recent seasons, and none of them have been consistently good.

Antonio Conte’s system demands excellent wing-backs, and a new one last month was an absolute necessity. In Porro, he now has a player who’s a huge upgrade on both Emerson and Doherty.

Tottenham take on Manchester City next and Porro is in line to make his debut.

