Sky Sports pundit spots who was the first to celebrate with Emerson Royal in Tottenham v West Ham











Tottenham took the lead against West Ham United today with the most unlikely of goal scorers, as Emerson Royal slotted into the bottom corner.

Royal has come in for criticism at times this season. Some Tottenham fans feel he’s a weak link in the XI and in January, Spurs even went and spent £40m on Pedro Porro to provide a so-called better option down the right.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Royal seems to have taken the addition of Porro in his stride. His performance against the Hammers today was excellent in the main, and he more than deserved his goal.

Of course, Porro was taking a backseat watching. But rather than sulking about not being picked, Porro was apparently more than delighted to see his fellow right-back get on the scoresheet.

Pointed out by Sky’s Michael Bridge, Porro was the first up off the bench to celebrate the goal from Royal.

Pedro Porro first up to congratulate @Emerson_Royal22’s goal #THFC — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) February 19, 2023

Clearly, Porro has been brought in to be the long-term wing-back option on the right. But if he is pushing Royal along to have performances like today, then that’s an added bonus.

TBR’s View: Emerson Royal deserves credit

There’s been a few Tottenham players come in for criticism this season but the Brazilian seems to cop for more stick than most.

It’s with that in mind that, really, Emerson Royal deserves some big praise for how he’s gone about things.

Yes, he’s not always the most talented player out there. And yes, he does make the odd mistake and can be limited in the final third.

But today, he showed he’s a super player on his day. Tottenham fans will hope to see more of this from Royal going forward and if he can add a goal or two like today, then that’s even better.