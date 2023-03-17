Video shows Pedro Porro showing his class with left-foot finish in Tottenham training











Tottenham are preparing to take on Southampton this weekend as they look to keep their push for the top four alive.

A win against Nottingham Forest last weekend settled the nerves after an atrocious previous week saw Spurs go out of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

With Antonio Conte now back in the dugout, Tottenham fans will be hoping for a strong finish to the season. A trip to basement boys Southampton represents a big chance for three points.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Impressive finishing

Of course, Conte is big on seeing his players be right at it in training. And one player impressing on this week’s behind training episode on Tottenham’s YouTube channel was new signing, Pedro Porro.

Porro played well against Forest after a rocky start in a Spurs shirt. And in the latest training clip, Porro can be seen scoring a wonderful goal with his left foot in a small-sided game. Cutting inside (4:50 into the clip), Porro curls a lovely finish right into the top corner in front of the onlooking Conte.

The Spanish full-back will be hoping to get the nod once again this weekend. He is battling with Emerson Royal down that right-hand side. But if he can produce finishes like this with his left, then the opposite wing could be no problem as well.

TBR’s View: Pedro Porro is starting to purr for Tottenham

There were signs against Forest that we are starting to see why Spurs signed Porro in the first place. He powered forward at times and looked every bit a quality wing-back.

Described previously as being ‘very dangerous’ before signing for Tottenham, Porro is clearly determined to do well.

Finishes like this with his weaker foot will do him no harm whatsoever. Indeed, with Conte watching on, the Spurs boss couldn’t have been anything but super impressed with his new signing.