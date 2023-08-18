Pedro Porro says he was shocked after seeing 23-year-old Tottenham player last season

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has named Dejan Kulusevski as the player who surprised him the most when he first joined the club.

The Spaniard has been at Spurs for over six months now and he has gotten to know all his teammates very well. He has now had his say on a few of them, including Kulusevski, while speaking to Football London.

Pedro Porro says he was really surprised by Dejan Kulusevski at Tottenham

Pedro Porro joined Tottenham in January this year, and he spotted the difference in quality compared to his old club straight away.

The Spaniard was suddenly playing alongside superstars like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, and although things weren’t going too well on the pitch, he could see everyone’s ability.

One player who surprised Porro, however, was apparently Kulusevski, who is an unbelievable footballer. The full-back raved about the Swede and claimed he gets along really well with him.

He said: “Deki is a good player, he surprised me a lot when I got in. I knew him, because I had seen him playing before.

“He is a good player, and I get on with him well which is important. In the game against Southampton (when Porro scored his first goal for the club), it was obvious that I get along with him.”

TBR View:

Tottenham deserve immense praise for the signings of Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven this summer, but Kulusevski may well prove to be the best of the lot.

The Swede was on loan at Spurs for the last 18 months and he was brilliant. However, there were some doubts this summer over whether they would make that move permanent.

After a few weeks of speculation, Tottenham triggered their option to sign him, and the 23-year-old could prove to be an unbelievable signing for them.

Tottenham take on Manchester United this weekend, and Kulusevski is expected to start. If he has a good game, Spurs should back themselves to pick up all three points.