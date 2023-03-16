Pedro Porro says £4m Spurs star has really helped him since his move











Pedro Porro has lauded Eric Dier to Sport TV in Portugal and said that he has been extremely grateful to the defender for the amount of help he has received since joining Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Porro was Spurs’ marquee addition at the start of the year. He was the player Antonio Conte’s side seemed to be chasing throughout the month. And at various points, it was difficult to know whether the move would get done at all.

Porro had to be patient following the switch. Emerson Royal seemed to pick the last few weeks to have arguably his best spell yet in a Tottenham shirt.

Porro lauds Eric Dier following Tottenham move

However, he has had a run in the side in the last couple of games. And he has definitely shown glimpses of what he is going to bring to Spurs with some exciting moments of quality.

It does appear that Porro has adapted quickly. And he may suggest that that is partly down to the welcome he has received from his teammates.

Porro has now opened up on how he has settled in in North London. And he reserved particular praise for Dier.

“I was well received. I had already played against them for Sporting, in the Champions League, so they already knew me. As I said, I was well received from the first day, and I also tried to adapt to them,” he told Sport TV – via Sport Witness.

“Dier helped me a lot because, soon on the first day, he sent me a message offering to help with anything I needed. It helps a lot in a new country with new colleagues. I can only say that I am grateful to him as he helped me a lot.”

Of course, Dier knows all about moving from Sporting to Tottenham. The centre-back made the same switch for £4 million almost a decade ago.

But he is also a leader amongst the squad. Every manager he has played under has put real faith in the Englishman. So it is not a huge surprise that he went out of his way to make Porro feel welcome and at home.

The early signs suggest that Tottenham are going to be vindicated for working so hard to sign Porro.

Perhaps he could emulate Dier and spend many years as a stalwart of the side following a move from Sporting.