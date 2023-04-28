Pedro Porro reveals Tottenham injury problem during Manchester United game











Tottenham’s newest signing Pedro Porro got himself a nice goal against Manchester United last night as Spurs snatched a 2-2 draw.

Porro had looked well off the pace in the opening 45 minutes but recovered well in the second half to score a fine goal and get Tottenham back into the game.

The £40m January signing – like so many at Spurs – has had an up and down few months as he adapts to the rigours of English football. However, his second-half showing last night displayed enough to suggest he’ll be a good signing for Tottenham down the line.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Interestingly though, Porro has revealed that he was playing with an injury during the game. Speaking to Tottenham’s official media channels, the wing-back confirmed he’d had some treatment.

“I don’t know to be honest. I was with the physio who was seeing to a knock I had. I don’t know exactly what he said but I imagine that after seeing how we came back for the second he will have said that we need to change our attitude. He didn’t need to say anything to get us up for this match,” Porro said.

Porro will be hoping to be fully fit for Tottenham this weekend when they face Liverpool in a huge game at Anfield.

TBR’s View: Porro starting to look good for Tottenham

He seems to do it in small doses but there is definitely something for Spurs fans to like about Pedro Porro.

He looks excellent in the final third and if he can bring on his defensive game a bit over the summer, then he has the tools to be one of the best in the league.

Hopefully, his injury isn’t a bad one and he can continue to build himself up. Tottenham could do with Porro at his best for the run-in and if he can get a few more goals like last night, then that’s a bonus.