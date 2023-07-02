Pedro Porro praises Tottenham teammate Harry Kane

Pedro Porro has been singing the praises of Harry Kane, amid reports the Spurs star could end up moving on this summer.

Kane is being linked with a big-money move to Bayern Munich. The German giants are known to have made a bid for the striker, albeit it’s been rejected by Spurs.

However, the saga is not over. The likes of PSG and Real Madrid are lurking, while Manchester United have admired Kane for some time now.

And speaking to AS, as cited by 90Min, Tottenham teammate Pedro Porro has insisted Kane can play for anyone in the world.

“He is a leader, captain and reference. He has been offering great performance for many years, he has charisma and here he is an idol for the fans,” Porro said.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Porro was then further questioned about Kane’s ability and if he believed he was one of the top three forwards in the world. And the Spurs full-back was sure in his response.



“Of course. I wouldn’t doubt it for a second. Very few forwards offer the work and defensive commitment that Harry gives [a lot], apart from his enormous quality and his scoring. He is a ‘crack’. I have been in the team for a short time but long enough to realise how close he is with his teammates. From what I have spoken with him and what I have seen, I can say that he is also very great off the pitch.”

A world class talent

Tottenham have had some good players over the years but they’ve not had many who are truly world class.

Kane is in that category, though. The likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric are in the same conversation and Kane is right up there in terms of quality.

If Tottenham do end up buckling and losing Kane, then it will be a nightmare for the club. Even if they get over £100m, the idea of finding a replacement anywhere near as good is nigh on impossible.