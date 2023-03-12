'What a player': Pedro Porro lauds Heung Min-Son on Instagram after Spurs v Forest











Tottenham got back to winning ways in style as they saw off Nottingham Forest in North London to keep their top four hopes alive.

The dynamic duo of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son were on the scoresheet, while Richarlison was unlucky to see a goal ruled out in the opening seconds as well.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

For Spurs, it was vital they won the game after a nightmare ten days prior. Exits from the Champions League and FA Cup, as well as more sulking from Antonio Conte, had threatened to derail their season.

But they fought back well against Forest, as their big players turned up.

Of course, one of those big players is Son. The South Korean hasn’t had his best season but remains a top player at this level. And after taking to Instagram to share his delight at the win, new Spurs signing Pedro Porro was quick to laud ‘Sonny’ in the comments.

Cr. META 2023 (@hm_son7) Instagram

A return to form for Son will be a welcome boost for Antonio Conte as he looks to finish the season strongly.

Despite it being accepted Conte will leave Spurs at some point, the objective remains to fight for the top four.

Yesterday’s win, with Kane and Son on form, will go a long way to helping that.

TBR’s View: Son and Porro can be a key players for Tottenham

Pedro Porro seemed to come to life yesterday in a Tottenham shirt. So far, he’s been quite underwhelming in his performances. But he showed he has something about him yesterday with a fine display.

Porro and Son will both be vital for Spurs as the season moves into the home straight.

If Son can get the goals we all know he can and Porro can keep marauding down the wing, then that top four dream will remain firmly on course.