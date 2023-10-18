Pedro Porro left stunned after watching player who left Tottenham this summer

Pedro Porro has taken to social media to praise his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane after his display for England last night.

Kane starred for England on Tuesday evening as he netted a brace to help them to a 3-1 win over Italy.

The 30-year-old made the switch to Bayern Munich over the summer after a 19-year spell at Tottenham.

It’s fair to say that Kane has quickly settled in at Bayern and has registered 12 goal involvements in seven Bundesliga appearances.

And after a standout display for England last night, Pedro Porro has reacted to Kane’s latest international outing.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Porro stunned after Kane’s latest England display

Porro took to X last night and reacted with four words after Kane netted a brace for England.

He wrote: “What a player Harry.”

Kane got England back on level terms in the first half as he calmly slotted his penalty away after Jude Bellingham won the spot-kick.

But it was the former Spurs star’s second goal that caught the eye as he outmuscled Alessandro Bastoni before producing a well-taken finish to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Spurs fans have seen this type of goal from Kane on many occasions over the years and it’s no surprise to see the striker earning plaudits after his display last night.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham are currently fairing well without their all-time top goalscorer as they currently lead the way in the Premier League.

It’s still early days in terms of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure but the Aussie boss has done an exceptional job after losing such an important player in Kane.