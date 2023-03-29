Paul Robinson thinks Tottenham should hire 36-year-old manager instead of Nagelsmann











Paul Robinson has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur should be going for a manager like Vincent Kompany rather than Julian Nagelsmann.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday night and the club will be searching for a new manager ahead of the summer.

Cristian Stellini is set to take charge until the end of the season as acting head coach, with Ryan Mason assisting him.

Yet, it seems unlikely at this stage that either Stellini or Mason will land the job, regardless of where Tottenham finish in the league.

Indeed, The Daily Mail reports that Spurs’ chairman, Daniel Levy, has already identified former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as his top target.

But Robinson feels that his old club should be going for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany over the German boss.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Robinson wants Tottenham to hire Kompany

Speaking on the BBC’s Football News Show, Robinson said that while he feels Nagelsmann is a top manager, he says that hiring Kompany would represent more of a long-term project for Spurs.

“For me personally, I’d look for a longer term project,” he said. “I think Vincent Kompany’s done an excellent job at Burnley.

“The way that he’s man managed that side, the transition of players that he’s had in a short time. The way he’s changed the style of the club, the way that they play and that’s a long-term manager with serious quality.

“I’d like to see them go for someone like Vincent Kompany. I don’t think they will. I think they’ll go down the Nagelsmann or [Mauricio] Pochettino route.”

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kompany is doing an excellent job at Turf Moor as he has them sitting 13 points clear at the top of the Championship.

The 36-year-old has Burnley playing an exciting brand of football too, something the Clarets weren’t exactly known for under previous managers.

But it would be a huge risk for Tottenham to hand the Belgian the job, especially as he is unproven in England’s top flight.

It may be too big of a step too early for Kompany, although Mikel Arteta is showing that such a risk can pay off at Arsenal at the moment.

