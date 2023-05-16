Paul Robinson slams Arsenal fans after Brighton defeat











BBC pundit Paul Robinson has slammed Arsenal supporters for leaving the Emirates Stadium before full-time on Sunday.

Arsenal fell to a crushing 3-0 defeat to Brighton which has all but ended their hopes of lifting the Premier League title.

Of course, Mikel Arteta’s men are still in with a chance mathematically. But it’s difficult to see Manchester City failing to win at least one of their final three games.

The Gunners were completely outplayed by Roberto De Zerbi’s men on Sunday, particularly in the second-half.

It led to sections of the Arsenal fanbase leaving the stadium early and Paul Robinson didn’t hold back on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Robinson slams Arsenal fans

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, the former Tottenham goalkeeper said Arsenal fans should have stayed until the end of the game.

“You need your fans,” Robinson said. “You started this journey together and you stay in this journey together.

“These fans will still be here next year, regardless of what league you are in. If you support a football club, you support a football club and you stay with them until the end.

“In all honesty Chappers [Mark Chapman], I think we can throw Arsenal fans into that conversation as well because they left the Emirates in their absolute droves.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal have enjoyed an exceptional campaign and while they will be disappointed with the way it has ended, they will be excited about what the future hold for this young side.

The Gunners have proven they are capable of mixing it with the very best this season and will be playing in the Champions League during the next campaign.

If the Arsenal board continue to back Arteta, you get the feeling that this side isn’t too far away from lifting major honours.

Show all