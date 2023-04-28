Paul Robinson names the two managers he'd like to see at Tottenham right now











Tottenham fought back from the brink of another defeat last night as they snatched a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

A spirited second half display from Spurs saw goals from Pedro Porro and Heung-Min Son score. It meant Ryan Mason picked up a positive result in his first game since taking over from Cristian Stellini last week.

Mason is in charge until the end of the season. He has spoken of being ready for the job full-time and is keen to make a big impact.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, speaking before the game last night, former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the club should have gone for a Harry Redknapp or Jurgen Klinsmann over Mason for now.

“Is he going to be Tottenham’s manager long-term? Maybe not. Ryan will definitely have an impact on the dressing room. Me personally, I’d have gone and asked Jurgen Klinsmann. Gone and asked Harry Redknapp. Just put a smile on these fans’ faces. It’s been a long tough season. They’ve had to endure some poor football, even though they were fifth,” Robinson told Stadium Astro.

“I know Klinsmann’s manager of South Korea but he’s not busy until the end of the season. Go and put a smile on these fans faces. Get them in. Bring Harry back, get a buzz about the place.”

TBR’s View: Mason deserves his chance again

Robinson’s point on Redknapp and Klinsmann is a valid one. They are both popular with the Tottenham fans so it’s easy to see why they get a mention.

However, Ryan Mason deserves his shot again. He’s been around a while now and knows the players well. He did well last time and after riding out the Conte storm, is now primed to show what he can do.

It does seem like Mason has a job for life with Tottenham. But now he needs to really show his worth and if he does get the job, then good for him.