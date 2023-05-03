Paul Robinson loves what £150k-a-week Liverpool player did against Fulham











BBC Pundit Paul Robinson loved what Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson did against Fulham in the Premier League tonight.

Liverpool managed to score in the first half thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty. It was a tight affair at Anfield and in the end, the Reds won 1-0.

The result means Liverpool sit in fifth. Bearing in mind their poor form for much of the season, their fans will no doubt be happy with that.

Alisson has been one of the star players for many years, and Robinson was impressed with what he did during the match.

Pundit pleased by what Alisson did against Liverpool

Liverpool produced a good first half performance and they were the dominant side. They did however concede a chance and Alisson showed that he is always turned on and he produced a fine save.

BBC pundit Robinson spoke about the save and sung the player’s praises. He told BBC: “Really good save and it was needed again.

“It’s Diop at the heart of everything. Alisson does really, really well, because your tendency is to rush to the ball but he holds his ground and makes the save.”

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been a rock for Liverpool ever since he signed for £67million from Serie A side AS Roma. He is on £150,000-a-week.

If he can produce more big saves, then Liverpool have an outside chance of making the top four. It does look unlikely though despite only being four points away from Manchester United. This is due to the latter having a game in hand.

