Paul Merson urges Leeds to bring Marcelo Bielsa back











Leeds United are looking for a new manager after parting company with Jesse Marsch earlier this week.

The Whites board sacked the American following the Elland Road side’s 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Leeds’ 1-0 loss at the City Ground on Sunday was their seventh Premier League game without a victory.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Whites haven’t won in the league since 5 November and are only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Several names have been doing the rounds, including that of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Daily Mail has reported that the former Leeds boss ‘is still in the hunt’ for the role his successor has just vacated.

‘Has to be an option’

And Paul Merson reckons Bielsa’s appointment is “the only way” the Whites could get out of relegation trouble.

“Leeds haven’t got the players to do what Everton did under Sean Dyche against Arsenal,” he wrote on Sky Sports.

“They have a completely different style.

“I think the only way they could potentially get out of trouble is to bring Marcelo Bielsa back.

“Leeds are used to playing in a certain way. They play at 100 miles-per-hour.

“It’s high-pressure football and they are full of energy.

“They could do worse than bringing Bielsa back. The fans would be on board with it.

“It’s so difficult to change style midway through a season.

“That’s why Bielsa didn’t go to Everton. He looked at the players and thought that they couldn’t play in the way he wanted.

“However, Dyche looked at the Everton squad and it was completely different. Those players are a dream for Dyche.

“Now this Leeds team can still play in the way Bielsa wants to play.

“The players haven’t got time to change and get used to a completely new style of playing.

“Because of that Bielsa has to be an option.”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

‘Plans now look different’

Although Bielsa’s name is a popular option among fans, the likelihood is he won’t be returning to Elland Road.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter earlier this week: “Marcelo Bielsa return is described as ‘unlikely’ at this stage.

“Huge respect for what he did in the past but plans look now different as things stand.

“Leeds are speaking to other candidates while Jesse Marsch has been fired.”

That said, Bielsa is available, and he did apparently consider the Everton job.

It’s not impossible, but by the looks of it, Leeds are looking at other options.