Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign striker who 'can do a Harry Kane job'











Paul Merson would be shocked to see Ivan Toney still at Brentford next season, and urged Arsenal to go and try and sign the striker in the summer.

Merson was speaking on Soccer Saturday ahead of the Bees’ win with Nottingham Forest. Once again, Ivan Toney was involved in the goalscoring as Thomas Frank’s men came from behind to snatch a dramatic victory.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The 27-year-old has now scored 20 goals in the Premier League this season. And he has played a pivotal role in ensuring that Brentford look set to secure a top-half finish.

Merson urges Arsenal to make Ivan Toney move

But keeping him at the Gtech Community Stadium is not going to be easy.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Certainly, Paul Merson believes that the forward is likely to be playing elsewhere next season – with Mikel Arteta’s side one team who should be looking at the former Newcastle United man.

“He can do a Harry Kane job where he can come off the centre-halves and he can pass balls through. And he can find a pass and he’s tidy,” he told Soccer Saturday.

“I’d be shocked if he was at Brentford next season. I would be shocked. But if I was Arsenal, I would go and get him.”

Striker’s future may be complicated

Of course, there is an elephant in the room when it comes to Toney’s future. As reported by the Guardian, he is facing a lengthy ban after accepting that he has broken FA betting rules.

That may perhaps impact how much he plays next term. And with that, teams may be wary of spending big on Toney during the coming months. Certainly, he should command a huge fee.

But putting that to one side while we await the verdict, there is little question that Toney could be an inspired signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners will be back in the Champions League next year. And they will be hoping to kick on after a campaign which could still end with a Premier League title.

Gabriel Jesus has been a transformative signing. But he has probably not scored as many goals as he would have hoped. He is yet to reach double figures – although a long-term injury played its part in his season.

Toney is not far off a goal every two games in the Premier League. That is an outstanding record, particularly when you consider that Brentford were a newly-promoted team not too long ago.

If it simply came down to his ability, there would surely be absolutely no question that Arsenal should make a move.